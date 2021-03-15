Arkansas House OKs allowing conscience objections by doctors

by: AP

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas House has approved legislation that would allow doctors to refuse to treat someone because of religious or moral objections.

The majority-Republican House on Monday voted 72-20 for the measure that says health care workers and institutions have the right to not participate in non-emergency treatments that violate their conscience.

The bill goes back to the Senate, which last month approved an earlier version of the legislation.

Opponents say the bill creates broad powers to discriminate against patients.

Supporters say the bill is aimed at preventing doctors from being forced to participate in procedures that violate their conscience.

