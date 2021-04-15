Arkansas House votes to end state’s ‘Confederate Flag Day’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas House has overwhelmingly approved a proposal to end a day that commemorates the Confederate flag.

The majority-Republican House on Thursday voted for legislation that repeals Confederate Flag Day, which is designated as the Saturday before Easter. The bill now heads to the majority-Republican Senate.

The bill replaces Confederate Flag Day with “Arkansas Day,” which it says is intended to reflect on the state’s “rich history, national treasures, diverse cultures, unmatched hospitality, shared spirit, and human resilience.”

