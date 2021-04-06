Arkansas General Assembly votes to override veto on transgender youth treatment ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas General Assembly has voted to override Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s veto of a bill that would ban certain medical treatments for transgender youth.

The vote came one day after the announcement of Hutchinson’s veto of HB1570, called the “SAFE Act” by its sponsors.

The vote in the Senate followed a quick vote by the Arkansas House. Both chambers originally passed the measure by wide margins.

The bill is now set to become state law.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.