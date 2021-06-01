Arkansas kayaker escapes near-death experience after hitting dangerous waters

NORFORK, Ark. — A Central Arkansas man is hoping to turn his near drowning during a kayaking trip into a lesson for others.

Drew McClure has spent hours paddling rivers across the state as he films documentaries.

His latest project, “Ozark Bound the Spring Tour,” brought him to the White River and the North Fork River.

While out on the North Fork, he says he hit dangerous water when the dam opened up.

“The shoal had created a small waterfall and as I traveled into the small waterfall basically my kayak went over the waterfall filled full of water and sucked me down pinning me and my kayak at the bottom of the river against a boulder,” McClure explained.

McClure believes his life jacket helped protect him as he tried to push free.

From now on he says he’ll be wearing a helmet every time he goes on the water and hopes others will follow suit.

McClure hopes others will listen and remember just because the water is calm where you get in, doesn’t mean it will stay that way downstream.

“I feel like I had help from above to get out,” he said. “I feel like my time on earth, it wasn’t my time and that’s why I’m still here.”

McClure is covered in cuts and bruises from his close call.

He also credits a man who was fishing for helping him get back to shore.