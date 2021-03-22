Arkansas lawmakers OK ultrasound requirement for abortions, bill sent to Governor’s desk

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Legislation is headed to the governor’s desk to require Arkansas women undergoing an abortion to first view an ultrasound.

The majority-Republican House on Monday approved the bill and sent it to GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The state Senate approved the measure earlier this month. Similar requirements are in place in Louisiana, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.

The requirement was approved weeks after Hutchinson signed into law an outright abortion ban that opponents have vowed to block before it takes effect later this summer.