LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 8, Governor Asa Hutchinson responded after President Joe Biden took executive action to protect access to abortion.

The executive order is intended to mitigate some potential penalties women seeking abortion may face after the ruling, but is limited in its ability to safeguard access to abortion nationwide.

In a social media post, Gov. Hutchinson called Biden’s remarks “misleading.”

“His attack on the Supreme Court and disrespect for the role of states further divides our country,” Hutchinson said. “There has been incorrect information about Arkansas’s trigger law.”

“Here are the facts,” he added:

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge also issued a statement, saying, “Two weeks ago the U.S. Supreme Court correctly ruled that the Roe decision was wrong the day it was decided almost 50 years ago.”

“Despite President Biden’s grandstanding, the Supreme Court made it clear that there is no constitutional right to an abortion,” she added. “In Arkansas, we will always protect life!”

Biden acknowledged the limitations of the order, saying that it would require an act of Congress to restore access to abortion in the more than a dozen states where strict limits or total bans have gone into effect in the wake of the court’s ruling.

“The fastest way to restore Roe is to pass a national law,” Biden said. “The challenge is go out and vote. For God’s sake there is an election in November. Vote. Vote. Vote. Vote!”