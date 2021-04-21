Arkansas lawmakers vote transgender athlete ban expansion

Around Arkansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have voted to expand the state’s new ban on transgender girls and women competing on school sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

The House on Wednesday approved the bill that allows the attorney general to sue schools for violating the ban. The measure now heads to Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

He already signed legislation last month that allows schools or students that suffer “direct or indirect harm” to take a school to court for violating the ban.

The proposal is among several restrictions on transgender people’s rights advanced by Arkansas lawmakers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers