Arkansas lawmakers vote transgender athlete ban expansion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have voted to expand the state’s new ban on transgender girls and women competing on school sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

The House on Wednesday approved the bill that allows the attorney general to sue schools for violating the ban. The measure now heads to Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

He already signed legislation last month that allows schools or students that suffer “direct or indirect harm” to take a school to court for violating the ban.

The proposal is among several restrictions on transgender people’s rights advanced by Arkansas lawmakers.