LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On the heels of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign announcement, some Arkansans voiced their thoughts on his decision.

Two Arkansas Senators spoke out before he made his official statement.

State Senator Bob Ballinger said he hopes this doesn’t divide the state and State Senator Joyce Elliot said Donald Trump has a right to run, but she doesn’t think it is good for the state or country.

Looking at past election results, in 2020 more than 62 percent of Arkansans voted for Trump. In 2016, 60% of Arkansans voted for Trump.

Tonight, Donald Trump said in his speech he is ready to see how America votes in 2024.

“Hopefully over the next two years, we don’t have a lot of attacks within our own group, with our own party, that the primary process doesn’t destroy our chance to get somebody elected, and depending on how he starts tonight will let us know whether or not that is likely to happen or not,” Ballinger said.

“I would really hope that as Arkansans we will not let ourselves be guided by somebody I think that it’s not in this for the common good, but for his own good,” Elliot said.

Elliot and Ballinger both agree they hope the candidates running for either party can unite the people in the state to work toward the greater good.

Current Governor Asa Hutchinson also weighed in on Trump’s announcement in a tweet.

“Trump is correct on Biden’s failures, but his self-indulging message promoting anger has not changed,” the governor said. “It didn’t work in 2022 and won’t work in 2024. There are better choices.”