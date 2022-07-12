LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas state officials shared Tuesday morning that Jimmie Lou Fisher, the state’s longest serving treasurer, has died.

According to a social post from the Democratic Party of Arkansas, Fisher died Monday night.

Fisher was born in Pike County in 1941. She got her start in politics in 1970 by being elected treasurer of Greene County. In 1974, Former President Bill Clinton campaign for Congress launched her state political career, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

In 1981, Fisher was elected state treasurer, an office she held for 22 years. In 2002, she ran for governor against Former Governor Mike Huckabee but lost with 47% of the vote.

Fisher served an active Democratic, participating in the party’s national conventions in 1988, 1992, 1996, and 2000, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.