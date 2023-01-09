LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – State officials say that Arkansas players could win record-setting amounts for winning lottery games this week.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night is at $1.1 billion, the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot and the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in United States history. The other multi-state game, Powerball, is being drawn Monday night with a $340 million jackpot.

Other lottery games in the state include LOTTO, an Arkansas-only game currently at $1.168 million for its Wednesday drawing.

In the most recent Mega Millions drawing on Friday night, Arkansas ticket holders won $172,382 in prizes. Winners included a $30,000 prize in Forth Smith, $1,500 each to a player in Berryville and El Dorado, and eight players who won $600, according to lottery officials.

A total of 19,988 winning Mega Millions tickets have been sold in Arkansas. Lottery officials said 10,342 tickets were able to multiply their prize by three by purchasing a $1 Megaplier with their ticket.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery is running a $5 bundle promotion through February. For $5 a player gets a $3 Powerball ticket with Power Play, a $2 LOTTO ticket and a Natural State Jackpot ticket, normally $1, for no charge.

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery-published figures show the odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in 302,575,350.

According to lottery officials, since 2009 the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has raised $1.2 billion for scholarships. More than 92 cents of every ASL lottery dollar goes to prizes, scholarships, retailer commissions and other expenses in Arkansas.