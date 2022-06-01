LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has set its deadline for academic scholarships for students planning to enroll in a university this fall.

A Wednesday press release from ASL set July 1 as the date. Applicants can be new high school graduates, students already enrolled in college, as well as older, non-traditional students wanting to further their education.

To be eligible for the scholarship, a student must be an Arkansas resident for at least 12 months prior to enrollment and receive at least a 19 on the ACT. To maintain eligibility, students must keep a 2.5 GPA.

“The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery was started with the mission of helping Arkansas students realize their higher education goals,” said Eric Hagler, ASL executive director. “We have never deviated from that objective and are proud that more than 92 cents of every dollar raised through the sale of lottery tickets goes to scholarships, prizes, retailer commissions and other expenses.”

Scholarship award amounts are:

Four-year college: Year 1 – $1,000; Year 2 – $4,000; Year 3 – $4,000; Year 4 – $5,000.

Two-year college: Year 1 – $1,000; Year 2 – $3,000.

The lottery also helps fund two other scholarships:

The Arkansas Workforce Challenge Scholarship is available for those attending technical schools. It is for students seeking certifications in high-demand occupations, such as healthcare and information technology.

The Arkansas Concurrent Challenge Award provides financial incentives to eligible high school students who want to get an early start on college courses.

To apply, go to SAMS.ADHE.EDU and click on “Students.”