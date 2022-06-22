LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Officials in Arkansas say the future of transportation in the state is electric.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation hosted a public involvement meeting on Tuesday to discuss electric vehicle infrastructure and its progress.

Panelists included representatives from the department of energy and environment… and HNTB an infrastructure company working with the state to bring electric charging stations to Arkansas.

“They typically fund highway, road, and bridge maintenance and expansion projects which have been very stable tried and true projects since the 50s. and this is a brand new program to fund charging stations which the USDOT and almost none of the state departments of transportation have done. So this is a unique new project both in terms of the equipment that it’s funding, as well as how fast it’s coming down,” said Andrew Conley, HNTB.

To learn more and see the meeting stream visit ArDOT’s website.