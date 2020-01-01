Arkansas man among two dead in plane crash near Kansas City

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KARK) — A man from Maumelle died in a plane crash in Kansas on Tuesday.

The crash was reported in a field near the Johnson County Executive Airport near Kansas City.

A crash report shows 48-year-old Jonathan Vannatta was flying a single engine plane. It took off from the airport, then began to fall straight down.

According to WDAF, firefighters used chemicals to put out the fire about 20 minutes later. Vanatta and a passenger, 43-year-old Darcy Matthews, did not survive.

At this time, authorities do not know what caused the crash.

