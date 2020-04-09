Arkansas man arrested after holding son as hostage during standoff with police

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. (KOLR) — A stand-off situation lasting over an hour in Newton County, Arkansas, involving a man using his son as a hostage, ended with the man arrested and the child safe.

On April 8, Newton County Sheriff’s Office reported to disturbance calls of Earnest Bischoff, 55, screaming and making threats. He was armed with a recurve hunting bow and threatened the police before holding his son as a hostage.

The police report says Bischoff beat parts of his home with a bat, causing part of the porch roof to collapse. He then went inside with the child, leading to an hour and a half long standoff.

Police entered the home, took Bischoff into custody and secured the child without harm. The child was turned over to a family member.

“What could have ended very badly for either Law Enforcement, Mr. Bischoff or the child, ended relatively peacefully,” said Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler, “the child was our biggest concern, but he was reunited with family and he, my deputies and the other Law Enforcement officers are safe. We consider that a good resolution.”

Bischoff was charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening, endangering the welfare of a minor, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and being a habitual offender.