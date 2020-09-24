Arkansas man charged with killing Tennessee car seller

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say an Arkansas man has been charged with killing a Tennessee man who was selling a car.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office said Wednesday that Edmond Knowles has been indicted on charges including first-degree murder, robbery and kidnapping in the February death of Arnold Javier Reyes.

Knowles went to an auto parts store in Memphis to inquire about a Ford Mustang that Reyes was selling.

They went for a test drive, and Reyes was later found on the ground with tape around his ankles and a gunshot wound to the head.

He died at a hospital.

Prosecutors say Knowles is from Blytheville, Arkansas.

