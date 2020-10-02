Arkansas man convicted of murder in shooting over mayonnaise on burger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Blytheville, Arkansas man was convicted Thursday of killing a woman and injuring his brother in a shooting over a fast food order last year.

A jury in Mississippi County, Arkansas convicted Andra Crockett, 34, of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Priscilla Aldridge. He was also convicted of first-degree battery for shooting and injuring his brother, Kevin Thomas.

Prosecuting attorney Scott Ellington said Aldridge and Thomas brought home a fast-food order to Crockett on March 5, 2019.

Prosecutors say when Crockett opened his bag of food, a neighbor heard him say to Aldridge, “B****, you know I don’t like mayonnaise on my hamburger.” Police said Crockett then shot Thomas three times and Aldridge once.

Crockett could serve a maximum sentence of 130 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction, Ellington said.