Arkansas man finalist in search for most talented beard

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) —To have a talent that stands out is one thing, but to have that and the best beard in America is something else.

One Arkansan is a finalist in the first ever contest in search of the most talented beard and now he needs your votes.

The contest is sponsored by Wahl Home Products and the winner received $20,000.

The company asked men all over the nation with beards to submit their talents that are unique.

“20 grand sounds real good right now,” said Cliff Prowse.

Prowse is known in the community as a local musician and for having a great beard.

Back in October, he entered the contest along with other bearded men across the country.

He submitted a video of himself playing 8 different instruments which propelled him to the final 10. The winner will receive votes from both judges and America.

“I could have done more instruments but I was afraid the little frames would be too small on a phone,” said Prowse.

As a local musician, he says his music business slowed during the pandemic, and he hopes fellow Arkansans will vote to give him the $20,000 prize.

“Be kind, be generous, and most importantly just vote for my beard,” said Prowse.

The deadline to vote for Prowse is December 9, 2020.

Click here to vote.