Arkansas man, president of White Supremacist group, sentenced to 35 years in ‘violent racketeering’ case

In this undated booking photo provided by the Jefferson County, Ark., Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 shows Wesley Gullett. Gullett, a leader of a white supremacist gang in Arkansas and another inmate, Christopher Sanderson, have escaped a local jail and are being sought by authorities who say they consider the men armed and dangerous. The U.S. Marshals service said Tuesday, July 30, 2019 authorities were searching for Gullett and Sanderson after the pair escaped from the Jefferson County Detention Center in Pine Bluff, which is about 38 miles south of Little Rock. (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The president of a White supremacist organization was sentenced to 35 years in prison for his role in racketeering and drug conspiracy.

Wesley Gullet, 31, president of the New Aryan Empire was sentenced to 35 years of imprisonment with five years of supervised release after Judge Jonathan D. Ross, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, heard details about Gullet attempting to murder another man who attempted to buy methamphetamine from him.

Gullett was originally charged in October 2017, and a federal grand jury charged him along with 51 other defendants in a Second Superseding Indictment in September 2019. On February 3, 2021, Gullett pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering and conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

“This defendant used his corrupt white supremacist organization to commit heinous crimes of violence,” said Ross. “These despicable acts, which included trying to murder a witness, will now appropriately be punished with 35 years in prison, where this defendant can no longer wreak havoc and poison our community.”

Three remaining defendants of the original 51 charged are awaiting trial, which is currently set for September 7, 2021. One defendant is still a fugitive, and all other defendants have pleaded guilty.

