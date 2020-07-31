Arkansas man wins $1 million lottery prize on $20 scratch-off

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Conway man claimed a $1 million prize off a $20 ticket from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery on Friday.

Quincy Wardlaw bought the ticket — a $20 Millionaires Club scratch-off — at Lone’s Citgo at 1000 Morningside Dr. in Conway, according to a release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Wardlow says he plans to use the winnings to pay off his house.

The Citgo station where Wardlow bought the ticket will receive its 1 percent commission from the sale of the ticket — in this case, $10,000.

Wardlow is the “73rd lotter-made millionaire in Arkansas,” according to the release.

The $20 Ultimate Millions game has one $1 million prize waiting to be found, the Scholarship Lottery says, and the last day to purchase a ticket is September 16, 2020.