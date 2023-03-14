LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study has determined Arkansans are not going to stop eating meat anytime soon.

Gambling.com notes that as food prices continue to rise across the U.S. people are scrutinizing their groceries more than ever.

The study also notes how Americans are becoming increasingly conscious of the environment and many have moved to a plant-based diet.

To determine the likelihood, Gambling looked at each state’s Google search volumes, vegan vs. meat savings per pound, and vegan restaurants and meetup groups per million residents to work out where you’re most likely to switch to a herbivore diet.

After calculating all the plant-based considerations, the study determined Wyoming to be the least likely state to go vegan, followed by Arkansas.

Wyoming performed poorly in all four categories, with low scores in Google search interest (14.8), meat vs. vegan savings (12.2), and one of the lowest in vegan meetups per capita (0.0). This translates to an overall vegan score of 16.4 (out of 100).

Despite its nickname “the Natural State,” Arkansas only recorded a final score of 18.0. Although it wasn’t at the bottom of any of the four categories, it didn’t perform well in any either, with ratings ranging from 10.2 to 29.0 in vegan meetup groups and vegan interest.

With an overall vegan score of 91.7 out of 100, Hawaii is the state whose residents are most likely to make the plant-based switch, according to Gambling. Following Hawaii is Oregon, California, New York, and Washington.

To view the full contents of the study, visit https://www.gambling.com/us/news/plant-powered-states-most-likely-to-go-vegan-3986900.