Arkansas National Guard steps in to assist Veterans Cemetery with burials

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three Arkansas National Guard Soldiers from the Camp Robinson Installation Support Unit will mobilize to assist the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs with burial operations at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock.

The Guardsmen will report for duty on January 18. Their orders are for 10 days and could be extended or curtailed as conditions warrant, according to a press release.

The three Guardsmen are being sent to assist the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs with burial operations due to cemetery staff being affected by COVID-19. Two of the Guardsmen are heavy equipment operators, according to the release.

The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities, where needed and directed by the Governor, to help in a crisis.