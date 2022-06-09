LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ only in-state lottery ticket, the Natural State Jackpot reached a new record high.

The NSJ first launched in October 2012. Drawings are held at 8 p.m. in Little Rock Monday through Saturday. For $1, players can select five specific numbers between 1 and 39 or simply ask for a “Quick Pick” and let the computer select the numbers for them.

The jackpot starts at $50,000 and increases by $5,000 every draw until it hits $150,000. After that, it increases by $10,000 every draw until it is won.

“We at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery are excited that the Natural State Jackpot has set a new record this week,” said Eric Hagler, ASL executive director. “Because NSJ is only sold in Arkansas, it is an excellent opportunity for an Arkansan to win a substantial jackpot while contributing to scholarships.”

The $440,000 record makes it the highest ever for the game with the previous record, $430,000, last being set in 2019.

Visit any local retailer to purchase an NSJ ticket.