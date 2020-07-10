Arkansas officer charged in fatal shooting of fellow officer

Around Arkansas
Posted: / Updated:

This undated photo provided by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office in Benton,Ark., shows Calvin Salyers, an Arkansas police officer who told a colleague he’d shoot any protesters through the door if they came to his home. Salyers has been charged with manslaughter after accidentally shooting a fellow officer, authorities said Thursday, July, 9, 2020. (Saline County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police officer who allegedly told a colleague he’d shoot through the door if any protesters came to his home has been charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a fellow officer who knocked on his door.

The state police say 33-year-old Alexander police Officer Calvin Salyers surrendered Wednesday in the fatal June 3 shooting of Officer Scott Hutton.

Hutton was shot through the door after he went to Salyers’ home to pick up a patrol unit.

Authorities say Salyers told investigators his gun went off as he transferred it from his right to left land and reached for the doorknob.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers