Arkansas officer charged in fatal shooting of fellow officer

This undated photo provided by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office in Benton,Ark., shows Calvin Salyers, an Arkansas police officer who told a colleague he’d shoot any protesters through the door if they came to his home. Salyers has been charged with manslaughter after accidentally shooting a fellow officer, authorities said Thursday, July, 9, 2020. (Saline County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police officer who allegedly told a colleague he’d shoot through the door if any protesters came to his home has been charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a fellow officer who knocked on his door.

The state police say 33-year-old Alexander police Officer Calvin Salyers surrendered Wednesday in the fatal June 3 shooting of Officer Scott Hutton.

Hutton was shot through the door after he went to Salyers’ home to pick up a patrol unit.

Authorities say Salyers told investigators his gun went off as he transferred it from his right to left land and reached for the doorknob.