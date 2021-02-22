Arkansas officer expected to fully recover after shooting

LONOKE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say an Arkansas police officer who was shot multiple times during a confrontation at a fast-food restaurant with a man suspected of kidnapping a 14-year-old North Carolina girl is expected to make a full recovery.

Officials in Lonoke, Arkansas, say Officer Cody Carpenter “is in good spirits given the circumstances” after the Saturday night shooting.

Police say Carpenter and another officer confronted 38-year-old William Robert Ice of Jackson Center, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night outside of a McDonald’s restaurant.

Ice was accused of kidnapping the girl from her North Carolina home.

Ice was later found dead of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say the girl was inside the vehicle at the time of the shootout but was not injured.