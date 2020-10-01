Arkansas pastor accused of using meth with parishioners

MAYFLOWER, Ark. (KARK) — An Arkansas pastor is facing drug charges after police said he was using meth at church with his parishioners.

The man worked at a church in Mayflower but Conway police are leading the investigation.

According to court documents police were following up on a child abuse case and later found Pastor Lloyd Eddie Lasker Jr. and another man with drugs.

Lasker Jr. has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Lasker Jr. is a pastor of The House of Refuge and Deliverance church in Mayflower.

According to an affidavit, Conway police started looking for Lasker to ask questions and learned his history with narcotics, firearms and that he was a felon with an active search warrant on file.

Police said when they went to his house to look for him he wasn’t there but they later found him and another man, Timothy Bynum in a truck. Conway police said when they searched the truck they found meth and a pipe, and Lasker Jr. later admitted to having a gun in his house and that he used meth.

When police searched his home they said they found a gun, several rounds of ammunition and a box of pipes.

The investigation is ongoing.