Arkansas Pharmacists Association catches fire after protests turn violent in downtown Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — The Little Rock Fire Department is fighting a fire at the Arkansas Pharmacists Association after protests turn violent in the Capital City Monday night.
Hundreds of protesters were at the State Capitol Monday afternoon.
Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey spoke with some of the protesters.
A curfew began Monday night at 10 p.m. after Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. signed an executive order Monday.
One of the speakers at the protest said it was important to respect the order.
On Monday night, protesters kneeled for eight minutes of silence.
On Monday night, Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. walked with protesters.
Later in the night, windows were smashed on several businesses near the State Capitol, including Bank OZK.
Little Rock Police tweeted Monday night a man was taken into custody in connection to stealing an ATM from a bank on Capitol.
Arkansas State Police and the National Guard told people to go home.
Tear gas was deployed.
As of 11:39, protesters were still near the State Capitol. State police and national guardsmen have told them to go home.