Arkansas police officer fatally shot, suspect in custody

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State Police say a man suspected of fatally shooting an eastern Arkansas police officer has been arrested.

State police spokesman Bill Sadler said Friday that 29-year-old Latarius Howard, who was wanted for the fatal shooting of a Helena-West Helena Officer, is in custody.

Sadler said he had no other details on the arrest.

Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith said previously that officers had stopped an SUV on Thursday when Howard got out and opened fire in the city about 100 miles east of Little Rock, striking one officer who later died at a hospital.

The officer’s name was not immediately released.

Smith says a second officer was not injured.