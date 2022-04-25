LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Friday, Governor Hutchinson announced Arkansas would be just one of two states to turn away federal funds for helping renters struggling with pandemic recovery, claiming that the “economy has returned” and there are “jobs aplenty.”

However, Arkansas Renters United notes rising inflation and wage inequities have made it impossible for many families to cover rent in the post-pandemic economy.

In a public statement, ARU discusses inflation as it has raised grocery bills, gas prices, and rental costs with Little Rock alone seeing a 9% increase in rent prices in the last year, according to ApartmentList.com.

“Arkansas Renters United hears from renters all over the state who are having a difficult time with their rent payments because of this pandemic and recent rent increases. One homeless family is one too many. These funds would greatly assist in meeting the needs of Arkansas citizens and their children,” said Joyce Jones, a leader of Arkansas Renters United.

The governor is “out-of-touch” with regular Arkansans when he talks about “jobs aplenty,” according to the statement. “While there may be many jobs, these low-paying jobs in today’s economy do not cover an average family’s food, utility, and housing costs,” the statement read.

ARU believes wealthy Arkansans have been protected from the worst of the pandemic’s economic impacts and to turn away $146 million in federal funds is a political statement by the governor, and “not in the best interests of Arkansans who rent who make up roughly one-third of our state’s population.”