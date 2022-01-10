Arkansas Rep. Rick Crawford tests positive for COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. – In a statement released Monday, Rep. Rick Crawford (AR-01) said he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

According to the statement, Crawford contracted the virus late last week and will remain in Jonesboro this week.

The representative said he doesn’t expect to have any complications with the virus.

“Along with others in my immediate family, I’ve had no major symptoms, feel well and expect no complications,” Crawford said. “They said it couldn’t be done, but President Trump’s Operation Warpspeed drove the creation of three COVID vaccines in under a year. Combined with the milder Omicron variant, these advances enable me to remain focused on fighting to retake control of the US House of Representatives, where Nancy Pelosi and her socialist allies are working overtime to spend money we don’t have to pay people not to work and ramp up inflation to levels not seen in 30 years.”

Crawford said he does intend to vote by proxy for the week ahead.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there were 59,579 active cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

Other lawmakers who contracted the virus despite being fully vaccinated include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. John Katko and Rep. Ben Cline.