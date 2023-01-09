Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) holds the gavel as he becomes Speaker for the 118th session of Congress on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After four days and 15 rounds of voting, Kevin McCarthy was voted as the 55th speaker of the house, and representatives from Arkansas have made their statements regarding the new speaker.

McCarthy faced a historic situation when trying to secure the votes he needed, though he was eventually successful in being elected as Speaker of the House in the early hours of Saturday morning.

All four representatives for Arkansas had been adamant in their support for McCarthy, voting for him on all 15 ballots.

Rep. Rick Crawford released a statement on Saturday, noting that he is confident in McCarthy as Speaker.

I’m pleased that we have officially elected Rep. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker for the 118th Congress. I can think of no one who has fought harder for the success and priorities of House Republicans these past two years. Speaker McCarthy has a plan that our conference can unite around. It’s time to get to work on behalf of the American people and secure our border, tackle inflation, and finally hold the Biden administration accountable for their failures.” Representative Rick Crawford

Representative French Hill was also confident in McCarthy in his statement, saying he hopes that under McCarthy’s leadership, House Republicans will grow stronger.

I am confident that, under Kevin McCarthy’s leadership, House Republicans will offer pro-growth, conservative policies in contrast to the Biden Administration’s reckless agenda. We will demonstrate to the American people that Republicans have the right ideas to unleash American energy, get our economy moving, secure our southwest border, and focus on rolling back the regulatory destruction of the Democratic party. I look forward to getting started on the work ahead this year and once again serving the Second District of Arkansas in the 118th Session of Congress.” Representative French Hill

Rep. Steve Womack took to Twitter to congratulate McCarthy on being elected.

“Congratulations to Kevin McCarthy on becoming Speaker of the House! Let’s get to work,” Womack said in his tweet.

Rep. Bruce Westerman was the congressman who nominated McCarthy in the vote he eventually won. Westerman said in his statement that the voting was a testament to the strength of the American government and that all the differing opinions strengthen America.

We’re part of a living, breathing, great experiment in self-governance that is sometimes messy, sometimes loud, and sometimes makes our collective heads shake. But that experiment makes us unique, and it makes us strong. When we are forced to listen to those who disagree with us and then work together, the American people benefit. I’m proud of how Speaker McCarthy worked through our disagreements and brought us to a place of unity.” Representative Bruce Westerman

In his speech after being elected as Speaker, McCarthy thanked both Westerman and Hill for helping with negotiations.