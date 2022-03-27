SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Republican candidate for the 1st Congressional District seat is recovering after Being injured in a plane crash.

Jody Shackelford was flying the plane when it lost power as he was attempting to land.

It happened Friday, March 25 near Highway 62 at the Sharp County Regional Airport.

Shackelford is okay and home recovering.

He says he suffered a spinal fracture in his lower back, a broken nose and hand, and leg injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what happed with the plane.

When the plane crashed and Shackelford crawled out, he says he couldn’t believe he was alive.

“I was overwhelmed with thankfulness and gratitude to the universe,” said Shackelford. “I’ve never been in a plane crash before and I couldn’t believe I was alive.” “I was just shocked and thankful.”

Shackelford said the crash has put a bump in the road for his campaign, as he takes time to recover from his injuries. But he is still running.

He’s running against Republican incumbent, Representative Rick Crawford and State Representative, Brandt Smith in the May 24 primary.