Arkansas restaurant group being cautious to re-open during the COVID-19 outbreak

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — An Arkansas restaurant group that employs more than 500 people isn’t taking re-opening in the midst of a pandemic lightly.

While restaurants were allowed to re-open on the 11th at 1/3 capacity, Yellow Rocket concepts delayed opening its restaurants by a week.

Its Northwest Arkansas locations of Big Orange and Local Lime re-opened for limited dine-in Monday by reservation.

Servers are wearing masks and gloves all day, every day, and cleaning procedures have been ramped up beyond what the Department of Health is mandating.

“It’s really a question of what the public is comfortable with and I think some people are coming out and some people are staying home and we’re happy to serve both,” said Ben Brainard.

Brainard encouraged everyone to show support to their favorite local restaurants during this time.

Right now, Yellow Rocket’s Little Rock locations are open for take-out only.