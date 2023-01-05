FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas schools are now concerned if they have the appropriate medical care for their students in case of a similar crisis like Damar Hamlin’s.

Many consider Hamlin’s chance of survival increased due to the quick reaction of medical professionals at the stadium, but where does that leave schools in rural areas that can’t afford that kind of help?

Jeremy Braziel the president of The Arkansas Athletic Trainers Association says what happened to Hamlin on Monday night was a call to action.

“There have been several events within the state of Arkansas over the last several years without an athletic trainer on the sideline or in a basketball gym or at a wrestling mat. They may have lost a student-athlete,” Braziel said.

Situations like Hamlin’s concern Braziel as a certified athletic trainer because schools in rural areas are most vulnerable to these injuries.

“We need to be proactive in making sure that our student-athletes are healthy and safe and participation. Athletic deaths at the secondary school level and youth level — it’s extreme — and it occurs nationally and annually, ” Braziel said.

Braziel says the bond between an athletic trainer and student-athletes is special, as athletic trainers play a vital role in a child’s life to protect them at all costs.