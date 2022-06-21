LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Education and safety leaders are meeting in Little Rock Tuesday to discuss how to make schools safer around the Natural State.

The latest iteration of the Arkansas School Safety Commission is holding its second meeting at the State Capitol after being reconvened by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in the wake of recent school shootings like the one in Uvalde, Texas.

The commission will review the final report gather from the last time it was called in 2018, discuss changes in school safety since that time and work on identifying new best practices for schools.

The governor has asked for an initial draft of the commission’s findings to be ready by August 2, 2022.

