LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas School Safety Commission will meet at the State Capitol Tuesday afternoon to present findings from its initial report to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Gov. Hutchinson created the commission in 2018 in wake of a Florida school shooting that killed 17 people. The group later disbanded, but was reinstated after the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.

Over the past two months, the commission has gathered to discuss safety precautions in Arkansas schools following the recent school shootings.

During a meeting a week ago, the commission stressed that schools in the state should make changes to provide an extra layer of protection for students. The commission will meet again August 9.

A livestream of the report can be viewed in the live player above at 1:30 p.m.