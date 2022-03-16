LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report to the public Wednesday morning, showing an uptick in new cases and hospitalizations.

According to the ADH, there were 150 new influenza cases reported within the last seven days. Health officials also reported 32 hospitalizations, raising the total to 189.

Fortunately, there were no deaths reported, leaving the total number of deaths at 12. Health officials noted that during the 2020-2021 flu season, Arkansas reported 24 influenza-related deaths.

The report shows that 7,445 positive tests were reported to the ADH online database by healthcare providers since Sept. 27, 2021.

Health officials noted in the report that the reported numbers only reflect a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.

View the full flu report here or visit the ADH website for past weekly reports.