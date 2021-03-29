Arkansas Senate OKs ban on treatments for transgender youth

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Senate has approved banning gender confirming treatments for minors, sending the restriction on transgender youth to the governor’s desk.

The Senate voted 28-7 in favor of the measure, which opponents says would be the first prohibition of its kind in the country.

The bill would prohibit doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment or surgery to minors.

The measure has drawn criticism from medical and child welfare groups who say it would further marginalize trans youth.

It comes as other bills targeting transgender people have advanced in Arkansas and other states.

American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas released a statement on the passage of House Bill 1570 in the Arkansas Senate.