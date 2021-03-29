Arkansas Senate OKs ban on treatments for transgender youth

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Senate has approved banning gender confirming treatments for minors, sending the restriction on transgender youth to the governor’s desk.
The Senate voted 28-7 in favor of the measure, which opponents says would be the first prohibition of its kind in the country.
The bill would prohibit doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment or surgery to minors.
The measure has drawn criticism from medical and child welfare groups who say it would further marginalize trans youth.
It comes as other bills targeting transgender people have advanced in Arkansas and other states.
American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas released a statement on the passage of House Bill 1570 in the Arkansas Senate.
Medical decisions belong to trans youth, their parents, and their doctor – not the government. This bill flies in the face of common decency, basic human rights, and the advice of every major medical association – not to mention federal law. What could possibly be more cruel than trying to take away a child’s access to the care that could save their life?
“By passing this cruel and discriminatory legislation, Arkansas legislators ignored the pleas of parents, doctors, and trans young people themselves. Make no mistake: denying trans people health care because of who they are is wrong and illegal, and we’ll be ready to take this fight to court if this bill becomes law. But it doesn’t have to come to that. The whole country is watching whether Arkansas will continue this discriminatory race to the bottom that has cost other states millions. House Bill 1570 is the codification of cruelty, and for the well-being of all Arkansans, Governor Hutchinson should veto this cruel and harmful bill the moment it reaches his desk. If he doesn’t, we will see the state in court.Holly Dickson, ACLU of Arkansas Executive Director