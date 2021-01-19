Arkansas Senate OKs ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill, sends to House

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Senate has approved legislation easing restrictions on the use of deadly force in self-defense, sending the measure to the House.

The majority Republican Senate voted 27 to 7 on Tuesday for the measure that would remove the state’s duty to retreat. The bill now heads to the majority Republican House.

A similar measure failed before a Senate panel two years ago, but has moved more easily through the Legislature after groups that opposed it in 2019 said they’re neutral on the latest version.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has not said whether he supports the legislation.

