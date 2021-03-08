Arkansas Senate OKs ultrasound requirement for abortions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Senate has approved legislation that would require a woman undergoing an abortion to first view an ultrasound.

The majority-Republican Senate on Monday voted 29-6 in favor of the measure, sending it to the majority-GOP House.

Four other states have similar requirements in place. Arkansas already requires doctors who perform an ultrasound before an abortion to offer to show the image.

This proposal would require it to be shown and a verbal description provided.

The measure is advancing as Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson considers whether to sign legislation banning most abortions in the state.