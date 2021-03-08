Arkansas Senate OKs ultrasound requirement for abortions

Around Arkansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Senate has approved legislation that would require a woman undergoing an abortion to first view an ultrasound.

The majority-Republican Senate on Monday voted 29-6 in favor of the measure, sending it to the majority-GOP House.

Four other states have similar requirements in place. Arkansas already requires doctors who perform an ultrasound before an abortion to offer to show the image.

This proposal would require it to be shown and a verbal description provided.

The measure is advancing as Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson considers whether to sign legislation banning most abortions in the state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers