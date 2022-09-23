LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health announced it will be providing flu vaccines across the state in preparation for the new flu season starting Monday, Sept. 26.

According to a press release, each county health unit in Arkansas will be hosting a community flu vaccine clinic, typically a day-long event when the health unit and numerous community volunteers come together to provide flu vaccine to as many people as possible.

Shots are free and those interested should bring their insurance cards with them to the clinic. If anyone does not have insurance, or the insurance does not cover the flu vaccine, the vaccine will still be available at no charge.

Click here to see a schedule for flu clinics in your area.

“The flu should not be taken lightly,” said Dr. Joel Tumlison, ADH Medical Director for Immunizations. “We are encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccine to protect themselves and their families, because it is hard to predict in advance how severe the flu season is going to be. With COVID-19 still circulating in our communities, it is especially important to keep yourself healthy and out of the hospital.”

Annual flu vaccination is recommended for most adults and children six months and older. The virus changes from year to year, and this year’s vaccine protects against flu viruses expected to cause the most illness this flu season, the ADH said.

For more information on the vaccine and the flu, visit healthy.arkansas.gov or flu.gov.