FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund is now accepting scholarship applications for the spring 2023 semester.

ASPSF says it awards scholarships up to $1,200 to eligible single parents living in Arkansas who are attending college or obtaining technical training. Last year, more than 1,400 scholarships totaling $1.4 million were awarded across the state.

A press release notes ASPSF scholarships are flexible and parents can use the money to pay for simple things that will help them achieve their education such as child care, gas, car repairs, laptops, utilities, etc.

Personal support is also provided to recipients, such as workshops and mentoring that helps students become job-ready once they obtain their degree.

“There are people that care, and they really want to help you. I get an email from [Program Manager] Sandy four times a month. She’s checking on me; she’s given me ideas on where to apply for other scholarships. She really cares about the people that receive this scholarship,” said Jasandra Gil, a nursing major at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.

In addition to being a single parent in Arkansas, criteria include having a GED or high school diploma, a 2.0 GPA, and a household income typically not more than 250% of Federal Poverty Guidelines. Full eligibility guidelines can be found here.

To apply, visit aspsf.org/applynow. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15.

For more information about ASPSF, please contact Program Manager Sandy Nelson at (479) 551-2134 or snelson@aspsf.org.