FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Applications for the summer 2023 Single Parent Scholarship Fund are now open.

Eligible parents are invited to apply for scholarships online until March 15. According to a release, ASPSF awards scholarships up to $1,200 to eligible single parents who are attending college or obtaining technical training.

If awarded, recipients can use the funds for any combination of school and/or household expenses, the release said.

“ASPSF has helped me by showing support, lending an ear, and taking me as I am. I do not have to worry about hiding who I am and my troubles. Being a single mother can feel lonely sometimes but it’s good to know this organization exists to help support and uplift parents,” said recipient Myranda, who’s studying psychology at the University of Arkansas–Fort Smith.

The release notes that scholarships are combined with wraparound services — including workshops, mentorships, and tutoring — to create a support system helping single parents along their higher education journey to graduation and professional employment.

If a single parent is not attending summer school, they apply later for another semester.

To view a full list of eligibility guidelines, visit www.aspsf.org/eligibility. Those interested can apply online today.

For more information, contact ASPSF program manager Sandy Nelson at snelson@aspsf.org or 479-551-2134.