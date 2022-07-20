LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans have embraced legalized sports betting in the state and the Department of Finance and Administration has the numbers to prove it.

Arkansas set a monthly record for the amount wagered on sports last month as state residents put down nearly $12 million, an average of about $400,000 a day.

More than 75% of that total was wagered on mobile apps.

Scott Hardin is a spokesperson for the Department of Finance and Administration and in a statement, he said, in part, “we assumed the state would see record amounts wagered on sports with the introduction of the mobile option.”

He continued, “when football season arrives, it will be surprising if we don’t see this record broken.”