Arkansas State Capitol Christmas tree will be lighting up on December 4

State Capitol Building front exterior in Little Rock Arkansas with US state flag outside on clear windy day with blue sky.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The State Capitol Christmas tree is set to light up for the holidays at a ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m.

According to a news release from Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, the ceremony will follow the “Big Jingle Jubilee” in Little Rock on Capitol Avenue, and will include performances by Saint Mark’s Baptist Church Choir, Catholic High JROTC and Santa Claus himself.

After the lighting of the tree, the Capitol doors will open up to allow the public to come inside and see the many Christmas decorations on display, visit Santa in his workshop, and shop in the gift store.

Starting after Dec. 4, the Capitol will be open to visitors Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends so everyone is able to view the festivities.

The Capitol will be closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.