Arkansas State Fair sets largest single-day attendance record

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Fair set an all-time single day attendance record yesterday with 93,620 fairgoers enjoying beautiful weather on Saturday.

“Yesterday was a fantastic day at the Fair,” interim general manager Anne Marie Doramus said. “Perfect weather and a tremendous entertainment line-up attracted a record number of guests to our event.”

The previous single-day attendance record was 91,003, set in 2018. Record crowds enjoyed free attractions, an expanded carnival midway and larger parking areas that handled the crowds efficiently.

The fair’s Vaccinate Arkansas Main Stage hosted hip hop artist Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and entertained a full-capacity audience in the newly designed concert area.

Tonight’s concert on the Vaccinate Arkansas Main Stage features R&B band Bel Biv Devoe at 7 p.m. 4H and livestock exhibitions, creative arts competitions and the coveted Fair Queen and talent show events continue throughout today.

A full schedule of events is available at www.ArkansasStateFair.com.

The Arkansas State Fair, the state’s largest event, continues through Sunday, Oct. 24.

For more information, call the information hotline at 501-372-8341 or visit our website. For direct media inquiries, contact Fair spokesperson Dan Sawyer at 501-960-0761.