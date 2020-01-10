Arkansas State Police arrest two trafficking drugs from California

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Arkansas State Police made another drug trafficking related arrest this week in the River Valley.

Assisted by the Drug Task Force, local River Valley law enforcement arrested two individuals from California traveling with drugs through the state.

Charlene Robinson and James Mintze were found to be in possession of 300 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of cocaine, 3 pounds of marijuana, and some 500 MDMA (ecstasy) pills.

Robinson and Mintze were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine in addition to the numerous felony drug charges.

Investigators believe the two were traveling to Tennessee when they were apprehended.