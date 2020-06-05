Arkansas State Police identify officer killed in shooting in Alexander

Update:

ALEXANDER, Ark.- A police officer is dead, and authorities believe another officer may have shot him.

It happened Wednesday in Alexander.

State Police is taking over the investigation.

They say Scott Hutton, 36, of Bryant was the man killed Wednesday night.

“It’s weighing very heavy with the department right now,” said Detective Jessica Burnett with the Alexander Police Department.

A small police department is facing a big tragedy.

“I’m very close with both the officers involved,” Burnett said. “We’re all family here. It’s like losing a blood family member. It’s not easy.”

According to State Police, officers were called to a home on Evergreen in Alexander Wednesday evening.

They found Alexander Police Officer Scott Hutton Shot, lying on the ground outside the home.

Two people were at the property at the time, one of those was another Alexander police officer.

“At first it was calm,” said a neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified. “We heard a gunshot. We didn’t really know what was going on because you just hear guns or real loud noises. Next thing you know, there were cops, ambulances firetrucks lined up and down the road.”

State Police investigators are looking into the case, determining if any criminal charges should be filed or if the shooting was accidental.

The department says this is a heartbreaking time.

“We’re all friends outside of work,” Burnett said. “We’re pretty much family. We know each other’s friends, family. We’re all very close-knit here.”

The officer has been put on paid administrative leave.

Update:

ALEXANDER, Ark. (News Release)- The Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of an Alexander Police Officer, Scott Hutton, 36, of Bryant.



Saline County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to the 15000 block of Evergreen in Alexander about 7:12 PM (Wednesday, June 3rd) where they found Hutton wounded by a gunshot and lying outside the residence. Life-saving measures were being administered to Hutton by an Alexander police officer.



Hutton was transported to a Little Rock hospital where physicians pronounced his death.



Two people who were at the residence at the time of the shooting have been questioned by state police special agents assigned to the department’s Criminal Investigation Division. One of the individuals is an Alexander police officer.



Hutton’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the manner and cause of death will be determined.



The state police investigation is continuing and upon being completed will be presented to the prosecuting attorney of jurisdiction to determine whether any criminal charge should be filed or if the shooting was accidental.

Original Story:

ALEXANDER, Ark.- A detective with Alexander Police confirms an officer is dead after another officer accidentally shot them Wednesday night.

Arkansas State Police are investigating.