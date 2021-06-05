Arkansas State Police investigating Green Forest officer involved shooting

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police reported Saturday night that a Carroll County man is dead following an officer involved shooting in Green Forest.

Green Forest law enforcement authorities have reportedly asked the Arkansas State Police to investigate the incident.

Around 8 a.m. a Green Forest police officer was dispatched to an apartment at 408 South Thorne Avenue.

At the apartment, three roommates of Maung Tway, 34, of Green Forest, reported to police that Tway was creating a disturbance and asked police to remove him from the apartment.

ASP officials say as a police officer asked Tway to step-out of his bedroom, Tway opened the door wielding a large knife.

The officer ordered Tway to drop the knife, but Tway reportedly continued to approach the police officer while brandishing the knife.

Despite the officer’s continued commands for Tway to drop the knife and stop, Tway still moved toward the officer who then fired his pistol wounding Tway.

Police say Tway was then transported to a Berryville hospital where he died.

His body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the state medical examiner will confirm the manner and cause of death.

Green Forest Police Department has not confirmed the administrative status of the officer involved.