TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas State Police confirm a Bowie County escapee was fatally shot Monday by police while being taken into custody following his capture.

State police say the officer-involved shooting happened in the 200 block of East Street around 1 p.m. when two Texarkana, Arkansas police officers spotted the escapees outside one of the businesses and approached them in an attempt to capture them.

“While one officer was taking an escapee into custody, the second officer was met with resistance by the other inmate who began to fight with the officer and attempted to gain control of the second officer’s gun,” read a statement released Monday night by Arkansas State Police. “During the struggle the gun was fired, causing the first officer to shoot the inmate fighting with the second officer.”

Witnesses told KTAL/KMSS they heard gunshots around lunchtime and came outside to see a man on the ground in the parking lot of an empty business between M&M Burgers, Etc. and Ralph’s Glass Shop.

By late afternoon, evidence markers dotted the parking lot and a tent was erected near one of the officer’s SUV police units. A coroner’s van arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m.

Police have not identified which of the escaped inmates was killed, pending notification of next of kin. State police said his body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to confirm the cause and manner of death.

According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Olson, 30, and Wayde Land, 38, broke out of the facility sometime overnight by breaking through the cinder block exterior wall on the South side. The breach was located on the second floor of the jail annex. Once outside, they were able to maneuver through the perimeter fencing and concertina wire before fleeing the facility.

The Arkansas State Police were notified and are currently investigating the incident. They say Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are continuing to collect statements from witnesses and evidence associated with the shooting. The investigative case file prepared by the state police will be submitted to the Miller County prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer in the incident was consistent with Arkansas laws.