Arkansas State Police issue advisory for missing 15-year-old girl

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police issued a missing/endangered child advisory on Wednesday for a 15-year-old girl missing out of Ashley County.

Bethany Bruton, 15, was last seen in the Pine Bluff area on Wednesday, March 31, wearing a black hoodie, grey leggings, grey shoes, carrying a rainbow backpack. She was last seen with 18-year-old Robert Dunnican Jr. (pictured in the advisory).

Bruton is 4 feet 11 inches tall, 112 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Bruton or Dunnican Jr., or have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Ashley County Sheriff’s Department at (870) 853-2040.